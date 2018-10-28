Tony Hughes out as Jackson State head football coach Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Tony Hughes out as Jackson State head football coach.

Hughes was in his third season with the tigers. JSU is currently 3-4 and sitting at third place in the SWAC East. Hughes went 9-20 while with the Tigers.

Statement from Jackson State officials:

JACKSON — Jackson State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson announced today that Head Football Coach Tony Hughes will not have his contract renewed at the end of the season.

"I would like to thank Coach Hughes for his dedication and hard work to Jackson State University and the Jackson State football program," Robinson said. "We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Defensive Coordinator John Hendrick will serve as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season.

"We have a talented group of hard-working student-athletes and I look forward to the program finishing the season strong playing for the senior class under the leadership of Coach Hendrick," Robinson said.

"Our goal is to find a new head coach who will build on our great tradition and grow our football program," added Robinson.

