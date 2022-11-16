Top Mississippi football recruit and Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh High School received his All-American jersey Tuesday.

Perkins is one of four Mississippi student-athletes to make the US Army team this year, which coaches say is the most-ever from the Magnolia State in a single season.

The other three are Oxford linebacker Alex Sanford (committed to Arkansas), Picayune running back Donte Dowdell (committed to Oregon) and Gautier quarterback Caden Irving (committed to Ole Miss for baseball as a pitcher/third baseman).