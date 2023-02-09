WJTV
by: David Edelstein
Posted: Feb 9, 2023 / 12:40 AM CST
Updated: Feb 9, 2023 / 12:40 AM CST
Tougaloo College men’s basketball is 22-1 this season.
After winning the conference last year, the Bulldogs say they have what it takes to win the national title in 2023.
