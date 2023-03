Tougaloo men’s basketball has made it to the NAIA Elite 8.

Head coach Eric Strothers says his team is up for the challenge and can win if they “execute” and “stay in the moment.”

Strothers says if his team wins the Elite 8 game against top-ranked College of Idaho, he thinks the Bulldogs will win the national championship.

Tip off is Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.