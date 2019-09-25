Tough non-conference schedule prepares USM for C-USA play

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Southern Miss is coming off one of the most brutal non-conference schedules in the country with a 2-2 record.

Now, conference play begins, with the Golden Eagles facing off against UTEP Saturday night.

Quarterback Jack Abraham said he believes the difficult non-conference schedule they just finished up has prepared them well for Conference USA play.

“You know, I thought the first four weeks were obviously tough, but the guys persevered and fought through it,” Abraham said. “I thought the fight was really good to see last week, especially through all four weeks. Coming out with two wins is good but not good enough obviously. We let that State game slip away from us but it was good to see us fight through those first four weeks.”