Trey Johnson reacts to the death of former teammate, Kobe Bryant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The sports world is mourning the loss of NBA star Kobe Bryant, including his former teammate Trey Johnson.

Johnson, a former Murrah and Jackson State standout, played alongside Kobe during his career in the NBA. He says he’s still in disbelief over the passing of his role model, teammate, and friend.

“I studied him when I was at Jackson State, I studied his game film, I studied his YouTube clips, his detail to the game,” said Johnson. “I wanted that mentality. I wanted to be that person. And then to first play against him when I was Cleveland and to see him up close and personal that way and then to become his teammate, to see the drive and the mind and the work. It was just unmatched. I had never seen anything like that.”