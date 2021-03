PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Spectrum Events announced the Trustmark College Showdown game between No. 2 Mississippi State and Southern Miss at Trustmark Park has been rescheduled.

The game has been moved to Wednesday, March 3 at 6:00 p.m. due to the forecasted rain on Tuesday. Ticket holders should use their same tickets for Wednesday’s game at Trustmark Park.

The game is sold out.