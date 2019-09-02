Turnovers, special teams, mascot penalty doom Jackson State in loss to Bethune

ATLANTA, GA (WJTV) — Bethune-Cookman scored 29 unanswered points in the second half to beat Jackson State 36-15 in the 15th annual MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

The Tigers led 3-0 entering the third quarter thanks to an exceptional performance by the defense in the first half.

Jalon Jones’ 33 yard touchdown pass to Warren Newman extended Jackson State’s lead to 15-7 in the third quarter. The Tigers were penalized 15 yards on the play, when the mascot entered the endzone to celebrate with the team. Bethune took advantage of the field position, scored on the ensuing drive, and never looked back.

