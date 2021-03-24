Twelve schools, hundreds of student athletes compete in MRA’s Brick City Invitational

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Twelve schools and over six-hundred student athletes competed in the Brick City Invitational at Madison Ridgeland Academy Wednesday.

“I love track – our coaches here do an amazing job of promoting the sport,” MRA head boys track coach and event organizer John Weaver said. “We’re full of talent here in the metro with track and field. What an awesome event we can put on and house athletes – 615 of them to let them have fun today and go compete.”

MRA finished first in the team standings. For complete results from all the events and team standings click here.