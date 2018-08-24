Twins takeover Mississippi College football

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) - While over at a Mississippi College football practice, you may be seeing double, a lot. That's because the Choctaws have 3 sets of twins. Yes, three sets of twins.

"When we got here, we figured out there was two more sets of twins," said Cole Rotenberry. "The impact, the brotherly love."

They are running back Cole Rotenberry and his brother, Turner, who plays defensive back.

"I had more picks than he had touchdowns last year," said Turner.

Then there's quarterback Detric Hawthorn and his brother, Derric, who also plays defensive back.

"I go by 'fat'," said Derric.

"I go by 'runt," Detric said.

"He's goes by runt because he's the baby of the house," Derric said.

And lastly, wide receiver Ja'Moz Mark and his brother, running back Ja'Mori.

"A lot of people don't say believe us when we say we are," said Ja'Moz.

Choctaws head coach John Bland says he's seen nothing like it, but the guys say it didn't take long for their coaches to tell them a part.

"It didn't take them long because one coach was recruiting him and one was recruiting me," Derric said.

"And I always had my hair did different," said Detric.

They also say even though they've played together their entire lives, playing with their twin brothers at the collegiate level was a no brainer.

"Because we once we got ready to graduate, we both sat down and made the same decisions," said Ja'Moz.

"If they didn't get me, then they weren't getting him," Turner said.

"But we talked about it," said Cole. "We were like if someone got a better offer than we did, like if I got a better offer than he did, then I would take the D1 offer or just the better offer and go from there. We would FaceTime every day, text every day so it wouldn't be a big of a deal."

All three sets are ready to see a change in the Choctaws program.

"That's what we really came here for to change it around," said Derric. "They didn't have a good season last year, so we thought that we could be a big help to the team.

"I just want the team to come together more, be more of a brotherhood and actually get on the right track and get it going and start winning some games," Ja'Moz said.

And, of course rooting for each other.

"Never sitting down on the bench, we're always standing up rooting for each other, but we're also rooting for our teammates to do good and we're always trying to win games," said Turner.

"It's exciting when you see your brother doing something big," Cole said.

"When he's back at there at punt, I tell him he's good, he's good, even though he ain't good," said Turner.