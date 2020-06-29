University of Memphis senior Isaiah Jackson shoots 10 under to win the Mississippi State Am

University of Memphis senior Isaiah Jackson teed it up at Annandale Golf Club this morning with a two shot lead. He fired a 69 in his final round to become the 2020 Mississippi State Amateur Champion and to earn him a spot in the field at the PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in October.

A few other local players in the top 10 included Ole Miss junior and Jackson Prep alum Cecil Wegener who finished -2 for the tournament to seal a 6th place finish.

Alabama senior and Jackson Academy alum Wilson Furr also shot his third 69 in the final round today to finish T2 overall. Besides Furr’s 75 on the first day, he led the tournament the last three days at -9.

Defending champion and Mississippi State alum Joe Deraney fired a 32 on the front nine to finish T2 along with Furr.