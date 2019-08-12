Unsung heroes: Alcorn State’s impressive offensive line

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — The Alcorn State Braves front line is ranked at the top of the SWAC, with three lineman receiving preseason all-conference first team honors.

Last season, the Braves offense finished with 54 touchdowns and 3700 rushing yards, both of which led the SWAC last year.

And, this offensive front is one that doesn’t want the accolades or praise. Their goal is to get in the trenches for their team.

“We just do the dirty work,” said senior lineman Mustaffa Ibrahim. “We don’t need all the credit in the world, but as long as we win, throw up the numbers — rushing yards, passing yards — we’re fine, we’re happy with that.”

“We’re the security for the team, we’ protect the best players,” said Deonte Brooks, another senior lineman for the Braves.

“All the accolades these receivers and quarterbacks get, and running backs, they always point to their offensive line,” said head coach Fred McNair. “Waller, he praised his offensive line. Noah praises his offensive line and the things they’re doing for their success and that’s part of it. Being in the trenches, the game is won there. Everyone has to realize down in the trenches is where it’s won at. Offense and defense aside, it’s won right there.”

The Braves had a total of 9 first team conference preseason honors.

They are picked to win the SWAC East Division. If they win this year, it would be the 6th consecutive title win.

Alcorn travels to Southern Miss in week one.