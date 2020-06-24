USM athletic director on Mississippi state flag

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The debate around the Mississippi state flag continues across the state and the nation.

Sports are getting involved in the debate after the NCAA announced it would not allow any postseason events to be held in Mississippi as long as the state flag includes the Confederate battle emblem.

Some said universities, like Southern Mississippi, will be negatively effected by the decision from an economic and recruiting perspective.

USM Athletic Director Jeremy McClain said he hopes the issue can be resolved quickly, but he knows there’s more at stake.

“The issue is much bigger than that and it needs to be addressed. And so we’re obviously very supportive of the change [to the flag] and hopeful that, you know, the leaders and the state of Mississippi can get to that point and do something that should have been done many years ago,” said McClain.

