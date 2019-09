HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) -- The Southern Miss offense broke out in a big way on Saturday in their 47-42 win over Troy behind their dynamic duo at wide receiver.

Quez Watkins led the country in receiving in week 3 with 209 yards and was named the Conference USA Player of the Week, while Jaylond Adams had the second most with 180 and was named the C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week.