USM Media Day: Competition is strong at wide receiver

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Southern Miss held an intersquad scrimmage Saturday followed by media day.

One of the things that kept our Jesse Finver’s eye on during that scrimmage was the wide receiver group and the competition going on there.

When asked about the wide receiver corps, head coach Jay Hopson spoke at length about this big competition going on by a deep group of wide receivers.

“You know, right now if you look at that receiver corps, there’s competition. You gotta come out every day, because I could say he’s good one day, but you gotta remember that group, you know? From Jordan [Mitchell] to Jaylond [Adams], to Quez [Watkins], to De’Michael [Harris] to Trevor [Terry], Neil [McLaurin],” Hopson said. “You know, the list goes on and on and on.”

It really does.

Hopson didn’t even mention wide receiver Tim Jones there, who stood out during the scrimmage.

However, Hopson isn’t the only one excited about the depth at wideout. Watkins, Southern Miss’ leading receiver last year, has high expectations for this group.

“We can be really good,” Watkins said during media day. “Like, it’s…there’s really no ceiling with us. Like, the sky’s the limit with us.”

Hopson agrees. He believes this group can have a big year for his offense.

“There’s a lot of guys out there that can make plays,” said Hopson. “So, that’s something that as a head coach, you like, you know? We got guys, there’s not just one or two guys that can make plays, so, this is going to be an exceptional group.”

The Golden Eagles will be off on Sunday before returning to practice on Monday, as we are just weeks away from the college football season.