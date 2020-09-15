USM practicing “fearless, fast and physical” ahead of LA Tech game

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s the first game week of the Scotty Walden era and the Golden Eagles are beginning each practice with the “Eagle Drill”.

“We will call out an O-lineman or D-lineman,” Walden said. “A running back, a linebacker…and it’s just a physical mindset drill and it brings a lot of energy. And we’re going to start it right there on the 50 yard line every day. We’re going to see if there’s a guy who can move another man against his will, and that’s what this game is all about.”

It’s all part of Walden’s philosophy – he wants his guys to play fearless, fast and physical. They’ll look to do so Saturday night against Louisiana Tech. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 at M.M. Roberts Stadium.