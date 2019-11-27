USM runs into roadblock on road to C-USA title game

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Some breaking news out of the Conference USA head office, a major change to the tie-breaker rules.

And, it came the week of the last game of the regular season.

While Southern Miss was in a favorable position to advance to the December 7 C-USA title game under the previous tie-breaker, they’re in a disadvantage under the new rules as stated on the C-USA website.

According the C-USA: “If Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss and UAB each win their final regular season game and finish 6-2, the tie would not be broken through the first seven tie-breakers and it would go down to average computer ranking (Anderson and Hester, Billingsley, Colley Matrix, Massey, Sagarin and Wolfe), with the highest ranked team earning a spot in the Championship.”

But, the Golden Eagles still have a game to win this Saturday.

And the offensive line is coming off of a less than stellar week against western kentucky where they allowed three sacks and a number of quarterback hits on jack abraham.

This week, they take on a FAU team that is top five in the league in sacks.

So, how can Southern Miss slow this pass rush down?

“We know they’re a good team and they’re very talented and they’re fast, so all we can do is go out there and handle what we can, you know?” said Trace Clopton, USM’s starting center. “We’re going to go right at them and try to always win the physicality battle and the team that prepares the best is going to take home that win. “

The Golden Eagles host FAU Saturday at 2:30 p.m.