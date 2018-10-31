USM's Griggs no longer with team says Hopson Video

HATTIESBURG, MS (WJTV) - At the beginning of fall camp, Southern Miss redshirt senior Kwadra Griggs appeared to be a front-runner to win the starting quarterback job.

But with just four games left in the season, it was announced Tuesday night that Griggs will “probably not” be with the team for the remainder of the season.

"I don't know if his heart is in football right now,” said head coach Jay Hopson. “I think he's just kind of decided that football's not something he wants to do right now. We're gonna let him, tell you, he's had some adversity. We're gonna let him go off and concentrate on school and do those things."

Griggs started seven games a year ago, but was suspended indefinitely during fall camp for a student conduct matter.

And even though he was reinstated in the middle of September, Griggs has hardly seen the field since.