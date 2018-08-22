USM's Maberry working his way back from knee injury Video

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - The 2016 Clinton High School Arrows were an offensive juggernaut. That 6A State Championship team was led by Cam Akers, who is now at Florida State.

In a year where Akers rushed for over 2,000 yards, Maberry went for over 1,200, including 17 touchdowns.

However, at the end of last season, the redshirt freshman tore his ACL during bowl practice.

He's had a quick recovery, and in a recent scrimmage, showed some of the burst he was famous for in high school.

"He stuck that foot, he made that plant, accelerated like we've all seen," head coach Jay Hopson said. "I know you've seen on JTV up at Clinton. He made that move and separated and that's what we're hoping he gets back."

At the same time, Maberry says his rehab is tough.

"The most difficult part is probably getting your confidence back, getting back to cutting right and just putting all the weight on it and change of direction, opposite way," Maberry said.