USM's Megan Brown eclipses 1000 career points

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WJTV) - The smile says it all.

On Saturday night, Megan Brown secured her place in the Southern Miss history books, becoming the 27th Lady Eagle to score 1,000 career points.

By Brown's own admission, it wasn't her best game. At the same time, it didn't stop her from describing the night as what it truly was; magical.

"Phewwww! Well to be honest trying to get those 11 points were real daunting,” exclaimed Brown. “But other than that, it was absolutely amazing. And aw! Amazing. So much love."

Like she said, Brown came into her Senior Night just 11 points shy of hitting that 1,000 point milestone.

You'd think just for one night Brown would take the credit that she deserves for her historic achievement.

Nope.

The always humble leader of the Lady Eagles insisted that her coaches and teammates are the ones who deserve the praise.

"It was fun and I'm excited that I did get it,” explained Brown. “For sure not the most efficient but at this point it's like...coach is like 'Get 11!'. And so I think that speaks to, though, just the teammates I have and the coaches I have. They were willing to kind of compromise our initial game-plan to try to make sure I set an achievement, you know, which is amazing and ridiculous."

Brown's coach, Joy Lee-Mcnelis, said after the game she thinks she was more stressed than Brown was.

"I did not want it to come to this game,” said Mcnelis. “I did not. I'm gonna tell you, I just...I kept worrying people to death. 'How many more points does she have? We gotta make sure we run stuff to get her those points.' I was really stressed out and praise the lord, she finally got it, and it was like, everything was lifted off of us and off of our staff because she finally was able to achieve that goal of being able to get 1,000 points."

At the end of the day, when the stadium emptied out and the fans had gone home, coach Mcnelis was able to sum everything up perfectly.

"It's like a storybook ending...that she was able to get that special accomplishment on her senior night. And it all came together and so many of her family members were here, all of her supporters that have been apart of her life for so many years we're able to be here with her."

A story-book ending, indeed.