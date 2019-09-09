USM says lack of execution haunted them in loss to MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Execution, or at least a lack thereof. That’s the word of the day for Southern Miss as they fell to Mississippi State 38-15. And after the game, coaches and players talked about how this one just got away from them.

“It came down to us, you know, executing. We didn’t execute well enough in that first half,” said Golden Eagles quarterback Jack Abraham, who went 18-26, 234 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTs. “You know, it wasn’t anything that they were doing. They have a talented defense, but we kind of had a key on what they were doing the whole time it just came down to us executing.”

In the Golden Eagles first real test of the 2019 season, both the offense and the defense faltered. The 38 points they let up was the most since they allowed 30 against North Texas last year. And the 15 they scored was the least since they fell to Charlotte last year as well.

But head coach Jay Hopson said the stats don’t tell the whole story.

“You know, you look at the stats, 388 to 344, you know those stats usually, but I guess stats dont matter,” Hopson said. “You know, bottom line is they made plays when they had to, and that’s one thing that we gotta do.”

Southern Miss tried to make things interesting late when they made it a 31-15 game, and had the ball with just under 4 minutes left. Abraham’s first interception of the day killed that sliver of hope, however, Hopson was proud of how his boys battled.

“Our guys kept plugging, and again, that’s something I told them at the end of the day I’m so proud of them because I’ve never known this team to quit, stop or give up,” said Hopson. “They keep plugging and keep fighting, and that’s something as a football coach, you gotta be proud of that.”

Southern Miss will be on the road once again next week, as they take on Troy at 5 PM.