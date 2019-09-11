USM WR Quez Watkins returns after serving suspension

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Southern Miss gets one of it’s biggest play makers on offense back this week.

Wide receiver Quez Watkins will return to the Southern Miss lineup this week from a two week suspension.

Watkins was an All-Conference player in 2018 and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said they’re excited to get him back and let him loose.

“I think the biggest thing that he brings back obviously is a bunch of experience and play making ability,” said Faulkner. “And now we just got that much more depth at the Wide Receiver position. I’ve been very pleased with that position so far through the first two games and now we bring that big play capability with him and he’ll fit right in.”

The wideout will make his season debut Saturday against Troy.