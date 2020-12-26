Utah football star running back Ty Jordan dies in accidental shooting

DENTON, Texas – (ABC4 News) – A University of Utah superstar football player, freshman running back Ty Jordan, has died.

The 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Player of the Year allegedly died overnight in an ‘accidental shooting’ while in Texas. Jordan was 19 years old.

According to Denton Police Department, they responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Avenue B. The individual was pronounced deceased and preliminary investigation indicates the victim accidentally shot himself.

After a preliminary investigation, it is believed the gun was accidentally discharged. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham released the following statement Saturday morning:

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan. Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace.”

Utah athletic director Mark Harlan added:

“We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of Ty Jordan’s passing early this morning and our thoughts and prayers are with those who loved him dearly, including the young men in our football program. Our priority is on supporting his family and the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our football program who are so deeply hurting right now. Coach Whittingham and I are working closely to provide support and resources for our Utah Football family in this extremely difficult time.”

Jordan had a breakout freshman season, rushing for 597 yards, 6 touchdowns was named 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and earned All-Pac-12 second-team honors. Jordan is the first Utah player to earn conference Freshman of the Year honors in 20 years.

Jordan took over the starting job in the third game of the season, and rushed for 468 yards and 6 touchdowns in his final three games against Oregon State, Colorado and Washington State.

In his final game against the Cougars, Jordan rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns as Utah erased a 21-point deficit to win, 45-28.

Reaction to Jordan’s death are pouring in from Twitter from many of his current and former Utah teammates like Devin Lloyd, Devin Brumfield, Jake Bentley and Solomon Enis.

Multiple posts on social media are starting to come in with condolences and shock as news spreads of Jordan’s passing.

Jordan’s mother, Tiffany Jordan, died from a long battle with lung cancer on August 14th. Jordan had dedicated this season to her.

*This is a developing story, currently we are still trying to confirm the details of what occurred with police in Texas*