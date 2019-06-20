Sports

Vanderbilt hands Mississippi State first loss of College World Series

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 08:45 PM CDT

OMAHA, Neb. (WJTV) -- Mississippi State suffered its first loss of the NCAA postseason, falling 6-3 to Vanderbilt Wednesday at the College World Series.

The Bulldogs will try to keep their season alive against Louisville in an elimination game Thursday at 7 pm.

Mississippi State is now tasked with having to win three games in three days (including two against Vanderbilt) in order to make the championship series. 

