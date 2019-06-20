Vanderbilt hands Mississippi State first loss of College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WJTV) -- Mississippi State suffered its first loss of the NCAA postseason, falling 6-3 to Vanderbilt Wednesday at the College World Series.

The Bulldogs will try to keep their season alive against Louisville in an elimination game Thursday at 7 pm.

Mississippi State is now tasked with having to win three games in three days (including two against Vanderbilt) in order to make the championship series.

Click the video above for postgame reaction from Jake Mangum and head coach Chris Lemonis.