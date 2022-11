Velma Jackson senior Demontavious Luckett is having a different kind of season.

He says he is having more accomplishments and playing stronger on the field.

He is also playing with an added sense of purpose in 2022 as he honors his uncle and close friend by wearing a large, shiny necklace with their pictures on it during games.

Luckett says seeing the necklace motivates him, and telling their stories to those who ask about the necklace keeps their memories and messages alive.