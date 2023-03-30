Ridgeland football has a new head coach
Vicksburg football head coach Todd McDaniel is leaving to become the new Titans football head coach and athletic director.
McDaniel is a Hazlehurst graduate. He has coached at Hazlehurst and Terry as well.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
Ridgeland football has a new head coach
Vicksburg football head coach Todd McDaniel is leaving to become the new Titans football head coach and athletic director.
McDaniel is a Hazlehurst graduate. He has coached at Hazlehurst and Terry as well.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>