Vicksburg’s DeMichael Harris living out childhood dream after getting signed by Colts

VIDEO ABOVE: DeMichael Harris talks about signing with the Indianapolis Colts

VICKSBURG — Former Hinds CC and Southern Miss standout DeMichael Harris is getting a shot in the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts.

Harris proved to be a dual-threat out of the backfield last season at Southern Miss with 541 rushing yards, 5 rushing TD’s, 346 receiving yards, and 3 receiving TD’s. Harris was also a major weapon on special teams with 282 return yards, and a 100 yard kick return for a touchdown.