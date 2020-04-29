Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Vicksburg’s DeMichael Harris living out childhood dream after getting signed by Colts

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

VIDEO ABOVE: DeMichael Harris talks about signing with the Indianapolis Colts

VICKSBURG — Former Hinds CC and Southern Miss standout DeMichael Harris is getting a shot in the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts.

Harris proved to be a dual-threat out of the backfield last season at Southern Miss with 541 rushing yards, 5 rushing TD’s, 346 receiving yards, and 3 receiving TD’s. Harris was also a major weapon on special teams with 282 return yards, and a 100 yard kick return for a touchdown.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories