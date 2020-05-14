Vicksburg’s Nick Barnes goes viral with 4.14 40-yard dash video

VIDEO ABOVE: The story behind Nick Barnes’ viral video, which has caught the attention of superstars like Dwyane Wade and Tyreek Hill.

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Nick Barnes and his family were in Nashville last November for the Titans-Chiefs showdown. Before the game, as they were walking around the stadium, a 40-yard dash challenge caught Nick’s eye. He gave it a try, and was clocked at 4.14.

“I didn’t know what the time was until the guy showed me the video,” Barnes said. “And he was like you know you just ran the fastest time? Everybody was high fiving me, shaking my hand.”

For some perspective, the fastest 40 time in NFL Scouting Combine history belongs to Cincinnati WR John Ross. He ran a 4.22.

A couple weeks ago Barnes and his friend decided to post the video to social media.

“I woke up the next morning and boom looked at my phone, I got over a hundred thousand views on it. A day or two later I checked my phone wondering why I kept getting Instagram followers. I come to find out a guy mentioned to me on my story that MaxPreps posted my video. And that’s how ESPN and everybody got a hold of it.”

The video has been viewed over 5 million times on ESPN’s Twitter and Facebook pages. And you can only imagine some of the comments.

“There was one guy, he was like – ‘with the 198th overall pick, the Philadelphia Eagles choose the guy from the parking lot’. That was the best comment I’ve ever seen. I know he was trash talking, but it was funny.”

Nick’s video even prompted a “wow” from Dwayne Wade. It also caught the attention of a certain “Cheetah”.

“Tyreek Hill said something about the video…he said I had to re-do it. He said he doesn’t believe it. If I’m able to do it again, I’ll do it again. But right now I’m going to stick to it – 4.14.”

The football and track standout graduated from Vicksburg High School earlier this month, and he’s hoping to get a shot with a collegiate track team.