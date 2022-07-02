MATEIRIE, La. — Saturday marked day one of the New Orleans Pelicans 2022 Summer League practice with rookie draft picks Dyson Daniels, EJ Liddell, and Karlo Matkovic all in attendance.

“There is just so much teaching, especially in this first practice as far as what’s our verbiage, where they need to be on the floor. So, just allowing them to understand where they need to be and then just allowing their skills to take over from there. We don’t want them out there thinking, just going out there and playing basketball,” says New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Jarron Collins.

The three rookies headline a summer league roster that includes Naji Marshall and second-year players Trey Murphy III and Jose Alvarado.

“We’ll just kind of feel it out but these practices are absolutely crucial. For them as far as their development and using their voice even more. Their leaders on this team and continue to grow in that aspect,” says Collins.

The Pelicans first summer league game is scheduled for Saturday, July 9th in Las Vegas.

Below is the full summer league roster and schedule:

Pelicans 2022 Summer League Roster (subject to change)

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Born College/Country Last Team Played For 15 Jose Alvarado G 6-0 179 04/12/1998 Georgia Tech/USA New Orleans Pelicans (NBA) 12 John Butler F 7-1 174 12/4/2002 Florida State/USA Florida State Seminoles (NCAA) 11 Dyson Daniels G 6-8 199 03/17/2003 Australia G League Ignite (NBA G League) 35 Zach Hankins C 7-0 245 07/27/1996 Xavier (OH)/USA Birmingham Squadron (NBA G League) 2 Jared Harper G 6-0 175 09/14/1997 Auburn/USA New Orleans Pelicans (NBA) 36 Tyrique Jones C 6-9 239 05/03/1997 Xavier (OH)/USA Carpegna Prosciutto Basket Pesaro (Italy) 32 E.J. Liddell F 6-7 240 12/08/2000 Ohio State/USA Ohio State Buckeyes (NCAA) 8 Naji Marshall F 6-7 220 01/24/1998 Xavier (OH)/USA New Orleans Pelicans (NBA) 45 Karlo Matković F/C 6-11 231 03/30/2001 Bosnia and Herzegovina Mega Mozzart (Serbia) 25 Trey Murphy III G/F 6-8 208 05/18/2000 Virginia/USA New Orleans Pelicans (NBA) 30 John Petty Jr. G 6-5 184 12/02/1998 Alabama/USA Birmingham Squadron (NBA G League) 16 Daeqwon Plowden G/F 6-6 215 08/29/1998 Bowling Green/USA Bowling Green Falcons (NCAA) 0 Dereon Seabron G 6-7 180 05/26/2000 N.C. State/USA N.C. State Wolfpack (NCAA) 91 Deividas Sirvydis F 6-8 190 06/10/2000 Lithuania Detroit Pistons (NBA) 26 Amadou Sow C 6-9 235 11/18/1998 UCSB/Mali UCSB Gauchos (NCAA) 20 Elijah Stewart G 6-5 190 11/14/1995 USC/USA U-BT Cluj Napoca (Romania)

Pelicans 2022 Summer League Schedule

Date Event Time (Central) Television Location Saturday, July 9 Game #1 vs. Trail Blazers 9:00 p.m. ESPN2 Thomas & Mack Monday, July 11 Game #2 vs. Hawks 5:00 p.m. NBA TV COX Pavilion Wednesday, July 13 Game #3 vs. Wizards 5:00 p.m. NBA TV Thomas & Mack Friday, July 15 Game #4 vs. Lakers 10:00 p.m. ESPN2 Thomas & Mack July 16 or July 17 Game #5 TBD TBD TBD

{Courtesy: release from the New Orleans Pelicans}