MATEIRIE, La. — Saturday marked day one of the New Orleans Pelicans 2022 Summer League practice with rookie draft picks Dyson Daniels, EJ Liddell, and Karlo Matkovic all in attendance.

“There is just so much teaching, especially in this first practice as far as what’s our verbiage, where they need to be on the floor. So, just allowing them to understand where they need to be and then just allowing their skills to take over from there. We don’t want them out there thinking, just going out there and playing basketball,” says New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Jarron Collins.

The three rookies headline a summer league roster that includes Naji Marshall and second-year players Trey Murphy III and Jose Alvarado.

“We’ll just kind of feel it out but these practices are absolutely crucial. For them as far as their development and using their voice even more. Their leaders on this team and continue to grow in that aspect,” says Collins.

The Pelicans first summer league game is scheduled for Saturday, July 9th in Las Vegas.

Below is the full summer league roster and schedule:

Pelicans 2022 Summer League Roster (subject to change)

No.PlayerPos.Ht.Wt.BornCollege/CountryLast Team Played For
15Jose AlvaradoG6-017904/12/1998Georgia Tech/USANew Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
12John ButlerF7-117412/4/2002Florida State/USAFlorida State Seminoles (NCAA)
11Dyson DanielsG6-819903/17/2003AustraliaG League Ignite (NBA G League)
35Zach HankinsC7-024507/27/1996Xavier (OH)/USABirmingham Squadron (NBA G League)
2Jared HarperG6-017509/14/1997Auburn/USANew Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
36Tyrique JonesC6-923905/03/1997Xavier (OH)/USACarpegna Prosciutto Basket Pesaro (Italy)
32E.J. LiddellF6-724012/08/2000Ohio State/USAOhio State Buckeyes (NCAA)
8Naji MarshallF6-722001/24/1998Xavier (OH)/USANew Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
45Karlo MatkovićF/C6-1123103/30/2001Bosnia and HerzegovinaMega Mozzart (Serbia)
25Trey Murphy IIIG/F6-820805/18/2000Virginia/USANew Orleans Pelicans (NBA)
30John Petty Jr.G6-518412/02/1998Alabama/USABirmingham Squadron (NBA G League)
16Daeqwon PlowdenG/F6-621508/29/1998Bowling Green/USABowling Green Falcons (NCAA)
0Dereon SeabronG6-718005/26/2000N.C. State/USAN.C. State Wolfpack (NCAA)
91Deividas SirvydisF6-819006/10/2000LithuaniaDetroit Pistons (NBA)
26Amadou SowC6-923511/18/1998UCSB/MaliUCSB Gauchos (NCAA)
20Elijah StewartG6-519011/14/1995USC/USAU-BT Cluj Napoca (Romania)

Pelicans 2022 Summer League Schedule

DateEventTime (Central)TelevisionLocation
Saturday, July 9Game #1 vs. Trail Blazers9:00 p.m.ESPN2Thomas & Mack
Monday, July 11Game #2 vs. Hawks5:00 p.m.NBA TVCOX Pavilion
Wednesday, July 13Game #3 vs. Wizards5:00 p.m.NBA TVThomas & Mack
Friday, July 15Game #4 vs. Lakers10:00 p.m.ESPN2Thomas & Mack
July 16 or July 17Game #5TBDTBDTBD

{Courtesy: release from the New Orleans Pelicans}