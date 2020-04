INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 01: Defensive back Brian Cole II of Mississippi State runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

MINNESOTA, Minn. (WJTV) — The Minnesota Vikings select Mississippi State safety Brian Cole II with the 249th overall pick in the 7th round.

Cole ran official 4.52 second 40-yard dash at 2020 NFL Combine.

Cole started 16 of 17 career game played with the Bulldogs, finishing his career with 78 total tackles, including 10.5 for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.