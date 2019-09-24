Vincent Dancy calls MVSU-Alcorn match up a ‘state championship game’

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) — It will be a big one down in Lorman Saturday as Alcorn State hosts Mississippi Valley.

The Delta Devils are winless so far this season. Their most recent loss, a tough 22-6 loss to Bethune-Cookman at home.

The Braves are 2-2 and without starting quarterback Noah Johnson and running back De’Shawn Waller to injury.

But, enter Felix Harper who received SWAC player of the week honors after going 25-of-37 for 280 yards and 2 touchdowns, and tack on another 18 yards rushing and a score, in the Braves win over Prairie View A&M.

Valley head coach Vincent Dancy says this game is important to his program, calling it a state championship for the Delta Devils. Watch above.