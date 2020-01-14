Walter Payton Named ESPN’s College Football’s 150 Greatest Players

JACKSON, Miss. (JSU Athletics) – Jackson State University legend Walter Payton has been named No. 16 in ESPN’s College Football 150: College Football’s 150 Greatest Players.

While at Jackson State, Payton was named a three-time Black College All-American, and a two-time FCS All-American. He led the nation in scoring three times in his college career as well. Walter went on to be named the Black College Player of the Year in 1975 after a legendary performance where he gained 3,600 yards rushing in one game scored seven touchdowns. In addition to his running back duties at State, Payton also punted, place kicked, returned kicks and even threw four TD passes.

In the 1975 draft, Payton was the first-round selection the Chicago Bears where he played from 1975-until his retirement in 1987. In 1977, Payton set a single-game rushing record with a 275-yards and in 1984, he broke Jim Brown’s career rushing record of 12,312 yards. In 1986, the Bears would win Super Bowl XX beating the Patriots with the team widely believed to be one of the greatest professional football teams ever.