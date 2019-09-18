Watkins, Adams receive C-USA Player of the Week honors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — The Southern Miss offense broke out in a big way on Saturday in their 47-42 win over Troy behind their dynamic duo at wide receiver.

Quez Watkins led the country in receiving in week 3 with 209 yards and was named the Conference USA Player of the Week, while Jaylond Adams had the second most with 180 and was named the C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week.

Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson acknowledges just how good his top two wide outs are. But, he doesn’t want you to forget about the rest of his group.

“Quez and Jaylond had two great games, but there’s — I say this in all honesty, there’s five or six guys out there that are dangerous guys,” Hopson said. “We might have seven. So that’s a good thing to have offensively. I don’t think that if someone wants to feel free to take him, it’s fine. If someone says oh we got to take that guy out of the game, I promise you, we’ve got plenty more that can go to the house.”