WBB: Jackson State 60, Southern 57

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson State women’s basketball team is unstoppable. The Lady Tigers are 11-0 in the SWAC after edging Southern 60-57.

The Lady Tigers improved to 13-8 and 11-0 in the SWAC and have won 12 in a row. Southern falls to 10-12 and 8-3 in the conference.

Senior Marneisha Hamer scored 15 points and was 5-for-7 from the field and went 5-for-5 at the charity stripe.

Freshman and Lanier High School product Keshuna Luckett added eight points and went 6-for-7 at the free-throw line.