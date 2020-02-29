WBB Preview: (10) Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi State women’s basketball is preparing to take on Ole Miss in Oxford.

The 10th ranked Bulldogs are hoping to end the regular season on a high note, especially with NCAA tournament implications on the line.

But, this Rebels team they are preparing to face is one that — although they’re winless in conference — has improved a lot.

Mississippi State head coach Vic Schaefer says they’ll get the Rebels’ best.

“They played Alabama to one, within the last two weeks,” said Schaefer. “Alabama, we know what they’ve done in the last two games. They played Tennessee last night after earlier in the year, wasn’t good. That’s when they were coming off losing their best player and was trying to figure it out and I think they’ve figured it out. I’m absolutely preparing our team today and tomorrow for an absolute war. I fully expect them play, play well. They got nothing to lose.”

The two teams face off Sunday at 1:40 p.m. at The Pavilion.