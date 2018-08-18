Week 1 High School Football Scores

Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Scores from Week 1 of the high school football season in Central Mississippi.

McLaurin 19, Bogue Chitto 8

Pearl 36, Brookhaven 7

Laurel 55, Callaway 13

Clarksdale vs. Vicksburg - canceled

Mendenhall 62, Florence 25

Forest 23, New Hope 0

Vancleave 45, Forrest Co. AHS 14

South Pike 44, Franklin County 6

Canton 48, Hazlehurst 16

Newton County 21, Leake Central 13

Loyd Star 45, Sacred Heart 13

Brandon 14, Madison Central 7

Madison St. Joseph 35, Newton 22

Magee 12, Jefferson County 0

McComb vs. Port Gibson - canceled

Raleigh 18, Mize 8

Lanier 22, Morton 13

Yazoo County 12, Murrah 6

Neshoba Central 28, Kosciusko 12

Northwest Rankin 42, Germantown 7

St. Andrew's 14, Noxapater 6

Warren Central 14, Oxford 6 - susp. in 3rd quarter

Pelahatchie 38, Lake 14

Puckett vs. Richland - PPD

Raymond vs. Terry - canceled

St. Martin 23, Forest Hill 0

Collins 32, Seminary 29

Sumrall 36, South Jones 7

Taylorsville 28, Northeast Jones 25

Tupelo 34, Meridian 24

Wesson vs. Crystal Springs - canceled

Wilkinson County vs. Natchez - canceled

Holmes County Central 52, Yazoo City 29

Canton Academy 16, Clarke Prep (Ala.) 0

Clinton Christian 48, Glenbrook (La.) 14

Jackson Academy 31, Washington School 0

Jackson Prep 51, East Rankin 0

Marshall Academy 35, Lee Academy 20

MRA 38, Magnolia Heights 10

Leake Academy 28, St. Aloysius 7

Parklane Academy 31, Simpson Academy 8

Pisgah vs. Hartfield - PPD