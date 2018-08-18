Week 1 High School Football Scores
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Scores from Week 1 of the high school football season in Central Mississippi.
McLaurin 19, Bogue Chitto 8
Pearl 36, Brookhaven 7
Laurel 55, Callaway 13
Clarksdale vs. Vicksburg - canceled
Mendenhall 62, Florence 25
Forest 23, New Hope 0
Vancleave 45, Forrest Co. AHS 14
South Pike 44, Franklin County 6
Canton 48, Hazlehurst 16
Newton County 21, Leake Central 13
Loyd Star 45, Sacred Heart 13
Brandon 14, Madison Central 7
Madison St. Joseph 35, Newton 22
Magee 12, Jefferson County 0
McComb vs. Port Gibson - canceled
Raleigh 18, Mize 8
Lanier 22, Morton 13
Yazoo County 12, Murrah 6
Neshoba Central 28, Kosciusko 12
Northwest Rankin 42, Germantown 7
St. Andrew's 14, Noxapater 6
Warren Central 14, Oxford 6 - susp. in 3rd quarter
Pelahatchie 38, Lake 14
Puckett vs. Richland - PPD
Raymond vs. Terry - canceled
St. Martin 23, Forest Hill 0
Collins 32, Seminary 29
Sumrall 36, South Jones 7
Taylorsville 28, Northeast Jones 25
Tupelo 34, Meridian 24
Wesson vs. Crystal Springs - canceled
Wilkinson County vs. Natchez - canceled
Holmes County Central 52, Yazoo City 29
Canton Academy 16, Clarke Prep (Ala.) 0
Clinton Christian 48, Glenbrook (La.) 14
Jackson Academy 31, Washington School 0
Jackson Prep 51, East Rankin 0
Marshall Academy 35, Lee Academy 20
MRA 38, Magnolia Heights 10
Leake Academy 28, St. Aloysius 7
Parklane Academy 31, Simpson Academy 8
Pisgah vs. Hartfield - PPD