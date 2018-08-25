Week 2 High School Football Scores
WJTV - Here are scores from Week 2 of the high school football season in central Mississippi.
Wilkinson County 33, Amite COunty 0
Bay Springs 38, Philadelphia 14
Faith Academy (Ala.) 55, Bogue Chitto 6
Brandon 42, South Panola 21
Velma Jackson 50, Canton 26
Crystal Springs 28, Florence 22
Forest Hill 16, Jim Hill 0
McComb 39, Hazlehurst 6
Yazoo City 38, Humphreys County 0
Jefferson Davis County 24, Collins 19
Forest 18, Kosciusko 15
Lanier 30, Pass Christian 14
Brookhaven 33, Lawrence County 6
Leake County 30, Leake Central 27
Magee 43, North Forrest 12
McAdams 16, West Tallahatchie 6
Loyd Star 47, McLaurin 33
Mize 47, Mount Olive 12
Natchez 33, Jefferson County 32
Oak Grove 41, Wayne County 19
Madison Central 35, Ocean Springs 10
Pearl 17, Warren Central 14
Indianola Gentry 28, Port Gibson 20
Mendenhall 53, Raymond 6
Pisgah 41, Richland 13
Richton 42, Sacred Heart 20
Northwest Rankin 56, Ridgeland 16
St. Andrew's 41, Riverside 18
St. Martin 35, Tylertown 20
South Pike 44, North Pike 42
Sumral 18, Wesson 15
Terry 51, Wingfield 6
Clinton 48, Vicksburg 0
Germantown 49, Yazoo County 0
Adams Christian 40, St. Aloysius 0
Central Hinds 26, Bayou Academy 20
Brookhaven Academy 21, North Delta 13
Cathderal 28, Central Private (La.) 0
Clinton Christian 46, Greenville Christian 26
Hartfield Academy 14, Canton Academy 7
Jackson Academy 48, Lamar School 14
Simpson Academy 18, Leake Academy 14
Parklane Academy 41, Copiah Academy 25
MRA 45, Pillow Academy 6
East Rankin 28, River Oaks (La.) 14
Union Christian 44, Benton Academy 42
Jackson Prep 41, Washington School 0
Wayne Academy 51, Hillcrest 0
Madison St. Joseph 28, Tri-County 7
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
