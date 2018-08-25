Week 2 High School Football Scores

Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved

WJTV - Here are scores from Week 2 of the high school football season in central Mississippi.

Wilkinson County 33, Amite COunty 0

Bay Springs 38, Philadelphia 14

Faith Academy (Ala.) 55, Bogue Chitto 6

Brandon 42, South Panola 21

Velma Jackson 50, Canton 26

Crystal Springs 28, Florence 22

Forest Hill 16, Jim Hill 0

McComb 39, Hazlehurst 6

Yazoo City 38, Humphreys County 0

Jefferson Davis County 24, Collins 19

Forest 18, Kosciusko 15

Lanier 30, Pass Christian 14

Brookhaven 33, Lawrence County 6

Leake County 30, Leake Central 27

Magee 43, North Forrest 12

McAdams 16, West Tallahatchie 6

Loyd Star 47, McLaurin 33

Mize 47, Mount Olive 12

Natchez 33, Jefferson County 32

Oak Grove 41, Wayne County 19

Madison Central 35, Ocean Springs 10

Pearl 17, Warren Central 14

Indianola Gentry 28, Port Gibson 20

Mendenhall 53, Raymond 6

Pisgah 41, Richland 13

Richton 42, Sacred Heart 20

Northwest Rankin 56, Ridgeland 16

St. Andrew's 41, Riverside 18

St. Martin 35, Tylertown 20

South Pike 44, North Pike 42

Sumral 18, Wesson 15

Terry 51, Wingfield 6

Clinton 48, Vicksburg 0

Germantown 49, Yazoo County 0

Adams Christian 40, St. Aloysius 0

Central Hinds 26, Bayou Academy 20

Brookhaven Academy 21, North Delta 13

Cathderal 28, Central Private (La.) 0

Clinton Christian 46, Greenville Christian 26

Hartfield Academy 14, Canton Academy 7

Jackson Academy 48, Lamar School 14

Simpson Academy 18, Leake Academy 14

Parklane Academy 41, Copiah Academy 25

MRA 45, Pillow Academy 6

East Rankin 28, River Oaks (La.) 14

Union Christian 44, Benton Academy 42

Jackson Prep 41, Washington School 0

Wayne Academy 51, Hillcrest 0

Madison St. Joseph 28, Tri-County 7

