Week one: MSU prepares for Louisiana after sanctions

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — It hasn’t been an easy week for the Bulldogs with the NCAA sanctions and suspensions, but head coach Joe Moorhead has named his starting QB, Penn State transfer Tommy Stevens.

And, he hopes Stevens will lead this offense to a win Saturday against Louisiana, especially after being named a captain by his teammates.

“I think that also speaks for Tommy and the belief that his teammates have in him after only being here a short period of time — for who he is as a person and his leadership capabilities and his play,” said Moorhead.

Kick off for MSU and Louisiana is set for 11 a.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.