Week one: Ole Miss relying on strong RB group to face Memphis

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Ole Miss is relying on freshman QB Matt Corral to lead the offense.

And, they have a strong running back group, that features three local athletes — South Jones standout Scottie Phillips, Jackson Prep alum Jerrion Ealy, and Harrisburg’s Snoop Conner — that they will lean on in week one against Memphis.

“They’re excited about game week,” said head coach Matt Luke. “I think anytime you go through camp. We had our first game week practice last night, there was a lot of bounce, a lot of energy, lot of guys flying around just excited about not hitting on each other but getting ready for that first game. I think we’re coming out of camp relatively healthy.”

“They’re a very experienced team,” said Memphis head coach Mike Norvell. “They’re very experienced on defense, but even the experience they have, they’ve recruited, they’ve got guys that come in and beat out the best players they have when it comes to their depth chart. You look at the offensive side, I know most of the guys they recruited and brought in. That running back group is going to be as good as most people in their league.”

The Bulldogs and the Tigers face off Saturday. Kick off is set for 11 a.m at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.