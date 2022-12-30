Southern Miss men’s basketball is off to a 12-2 start this season, including starting conference play with a win on Thursday.
Sports Zone’s David Edelstein tells us what the Golden Eagles say has been different this year.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
Southern Miss men’s basketball is off to a 12-2 start this season, including starting conference play with a win on Thursday.
Sports Zone’s David Edelstein tells us what the Golden Eagles say has been different this year.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>