When will Washington announce new franchise name?

When most people hear the last name Minshew they think of Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew. However, if you ask his parents who the best athlete in the family is they will say his sister Callie. Brandon alum and upcoming sophomore at Mississippi State Callie Minshew set foot in Starkville last season just hoping for some game time. Not only did she start every match her freshman year, but she was one of two bulldogs to play all 114 sets and had the most digs of any freshman in the SEC.

“I think my biggest goal was just to play and just prove all the college coaches that didn't really want to take a chance on me wrong and prove to them that I can play in the SEC and be competitive,” said Minshew.