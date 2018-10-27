WJTV 12's TJ Werre sits down one-on-one with MSU Athletic Director John Cohen Video

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) - During Saturday's WJTV 12 Super Saturday Special, WJTV 12's TJ Werre sat down with Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen to talk everything Mississippi State.

Cohen addresses his expectations for the football team, along with his decision to hire Joe Moorhead, the status of the new Dudy Noble Field, and his experience as a MSU baseball coach before becoming the school's AD.