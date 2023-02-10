The Big Game on Sunday will feature three pairs of Mississippi natives who went to high school in the same town.

One of those places is Yazoo City, home to Yazoo City High School where Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox graduated and Yazoo County High School where Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell graduated.

The two aren’t just from the same area and playing on the same NFL team; better yet, they’re cousins!

Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein shares how hard work defined their paths to the Big Game.