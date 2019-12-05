Yazoo City native Kenneth Gainwell named AAC Rookie of the Year

MEMPHIS, TN (WJTV) — Memphis freshman running back and former Yazoo County high school standout Kenneth Gainwell was named AAC Rookie of the Year.

Gainwell has put up video game numbers this season for the 17th ranked Tigers who are getting set to play in the conference championship game against Cincinnati Saturday.

He leads the team with 15 touchdowns. Earlier this year he became the first FBS player in over 20 seasons to record over 200 yards receiving and 100 yards rushing in the same game.

Gainwell reacts to the big time honor in the video above!