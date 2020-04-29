Yazoo City’s Alexander Hollins preparing for second season with Minnesota Vikings

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) — Former Yazoo County high school and Co-Lin wide receiver Alexander Hollins is back home preparing for his second season with the Minnesota Vikings.

“As an undrafted free agent – I’ve just got to keep proving myself,” Hollins said. “Day in and day out, just keep proving myself…never, never get content.”

Hollins signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent last year, after a breakout season at Eastern Illinois where he was a Walter Payton Award finalist (awarded annually to the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS). He was released during final cuts, but soon after was re-signed to the practice squad in Week 2. He was elevated to the 53-man roster after Week 12, and has been there ever since.

Hollins says its been a challenging offseason amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’s finding creative ways to stay in shape, like pushing a truck down the street!

“Me and my friends – we were arguing about who could push the truck down the street the fastest. So it was like 3 vs. 3, and we were doing that after lifting weights.”

Hollins is eager to reunite with his teammates, but in the meantime is staying busy with home workouts and virtual team meetings.

VIDEO ABOVE: A pre-draft news report on Hollins from April 2019, as he prepared for the next step of his football career.