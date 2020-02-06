Yazoo County’s Kory Gainwell signs to Memphis

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Yazoo County’s Corey Rucker signs with Arkansas State and Kory Gainwell signs with Memphis, where he’ll reunite with his older brother, Kenny, who is the reigning AAC Rookie of the Year.

“I wanna break his records,” Gainwell said. “I wanna break his records, I wanna be better than my brother and he want me to be better than him at the same time.”

“I remember my ninth grade year we was taking our team picture, me and Kory made a promise to each other – we’d both sign division one scholarships,” said Rucker. “And you know for us to be able to do that is big.”