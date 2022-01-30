ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 36 points and the Atlanta Hawks earned their seventh straight win by rallying in the fourth quarter to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 129-121 on Sunday.

Young also had 12 assists. John Collins added 20 points with 11 rebounds, and Clint Capela scored 15 points.

Malik Monk led Los Angeles with 33 points in the Lakers’ third consecutive loss, all without LeBron James.

James was not with the team due to continued swelling in his left knee. He returned to Los Angeles for treatment.

The Hawks matched their longest win streak of the season by charging back after trailing 101-91 entering the fourth quarter. The Lakers scored a season-high 71 points in the first half while making 71.4% of their shots from the field, but they couldn’t continue the hot shooting in the final period.

Anthony Davis, returning after missing one game with a sore right wrist, had 27 points for Los Angeles. Russell Westbrook added 20 points.

Monk’s eighth 3-pointer tied it at 121. De’Andre Hunter made one of two free throws for Atlanta before Young rattled in a 3-pointer for a four-point lead.

Young stretched the lead by making two free throws with 25 seconds remaining.

Entering Sunday’s games, the Hawks were 10th in the Eastern Conference. They were 12th before the winning streak.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said before the game an MRI on James’ knee revealed “general swelling.”

“As the long as the swelling is there he’s going to be out,” Vogel said.

Monk was on target in his return after missing one game with soreness in his left groin. Monk wet 4 for 5 from 3-point ranger in the first half. His last-second 3 capped a 10-2 run to close the half, sending the Lakers into the break with a 71-62 lead.

Monk set a season high by scoring 29 points in the Lakers’ 134-118 home win over the Hawks on Jan. 7. Monk again feasted on Atlanta’s defense to set a new season high.

TIP-INS

Lakers: The 71 first-half points set a season high for either half. The Lakers made 30 of 42 shots from the field (71.4%) in the half. … Monk made 8 of 14 3s.

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu had four dunks in the final period to score 16 points. … Atlanta also won seven consecutive games from Nov. 14-26.

UP NEXT

Lakers: After completing six-game road trip, host Portland on Wednesday night.

Hawks: Host Toronto on Monday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports