JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2024 Run the Rainbow for Children’s is adding a USA Track & Field-sanctioned 26.2-mile route to the half marathon, 10K, 5K and kids’ fun run in 2024.

The event, which will be held on March 16, is a kickoff for Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade and Festival, which will be held a week later on March 23.

“Everyone will start and end at Hal & Mal’s at 200 Commerce St., but they will turn around at different distances,” said race director Selena Daniel, associate director of administration and finance at Children’s of Mississippi.

The 5K route will take runners and walkers from downtown into Belhaven, while 10K and half marathon participants will reach the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi and run through the University of Mississippi Medical Center campus.

The marathon route continues into the rolling hills of Fondren, Woodland Hills and Eastover before returning downtown for a party with Hunter Gibson and the Gators at Hal & Mal’s.

Registration is open for the event online, with the lowest fees between now and December 31.