JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual St. Paddy’s Day run marathon is back and with a new name.

The Run the Rainbow marathon benefits the Children’s Hospital of Mississippi. It included various lengths, appealing to first timers and longtime experienced runners.

The route went through Downtown Jackson, Belhaven and the University of Mississippi Medical Center campus.

Though the morning started pretty chilly, some runners say this was an important cause for them.

“It’s definitely a cold day, but you warm up while you’re out there. I was just moved by the cause. Children’s health is the future, so it’s been their first year running the rainbow for the children. I was motivated to get out here to benefit the children’s hospital,” said Assata and Kiana Foster, who ran in the event.

There was an afterparty at Hal & Mal’s following the marathon. All proceeds went to the Children’s Hospital of Mississippi.