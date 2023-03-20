JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The St. Paddy’s Day Parade is coming up this Saturday in Jackson. It’s always the first big event of Spring, and it’s Jackson’s signature event. It seems like everyone shows up.

So, what’s in it for everybody? A chance to have some fun for a day at nobody’s expense. The children get to play and the pets do, too, during the pet’s parade.

The Sweet Potato Queens from more than 6,000 official Sweet Potato chapters in more than 20 countries around the world convene in Jackson. They get to be who they want to be for the day with nobody telling them they can’t do it.

The crowds gather to watch and revel in the spirit of togetherness that we don’t have many other ways to express in Jackson.

The money raised from the St. Paddy’s Day Parade, the fees to enter a float for example, all go to Children’s of Mississippi, the only children’s hospital in the state.

There is a point to this frivolity. If you come to the parade and you don’t catch any beads, you can buy some. bring some easily accessible money with you. A group of volunteers called the “City Sweepers” go along the parade route selling beads. The money from the sales also go to the children’s hospital.